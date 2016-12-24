Material Design Circular Reveal Animation Demo in Android.

December 24, 2016
Material Design has changed the way users interact with the apps.

Reveal is a new animation introduced in Android L that animates the view’s clipping boundaries. Reveal animations provide users visual continuity when you show or hide a group of UI elements. This animation is often times used in conjunction with a floating action button.

The ViewAnimationUtils.createCircularReveal() method enables you to animate a clipping circle to reveal or hide a view.

Here is how it is done.

Layout

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<android.support.design.widget.CoordinatorLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"
    xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent"
    android:fitsSystemWindows="true"
    tools:context="circular_reveal_demo1.coderzheaven.com.circularrevealdemo.MainActivity">

    <android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"
        android:theme="@style/AppTheme.AppBarOverlay">

        <android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar
            android:id="@+id/toolbar"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="?attr/actionBarSize"
            android:background="?attr/colorPrimary"
            app:popupTheme="@style/AppTheme.PopupOverlay" />

    </android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout>

    <RelativeLayout
        android:id="@+id/content_main"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="match_parent"
        android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
        android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
        android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
        android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
        android:visibility="visible"
        app:layout_behavior="@string/appbar_scrolling_view_behavior"
        tools:showIn="@layout/activity_main">

        <TextView
            android:layout_width="wrap_content"
            android:layout_height="wrap_content"
            android:text="Material Design Cicular Reveal Animation Demo" />

        <ImageView
            android:id="@+id/img"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="match_parent"
            android:layout_margin="20dp"
            android:background="@drawable/android"
            android:visibility="gone" />

    </RelativeLayout>

    <android.support.design.widget.FloatingActionButton
        android:id="@+id/fab"
        android:layout_width="wrap_content"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"
        android:layout_gravity="bottom|end"
        android:layout_margin="@dimen/fab_margin"
        app:srcCompat="@android:drawable/ic_dialog_info" />

</android.support.design.widget.CoordinatorLayout>

We the user taps on the floating button, the image with appear with a circular reveal animation.

Now we will look at the Activity source code.

MainActivity


package com.coderzheaven.circularrevealdemo;

import android.animation.Animator;
import android.animation.AnimatorListenerAdapter;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.support.design.widget.FloatingActionButton;
import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity;
import android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar;
import android.view.View;
import android.view.ViewAnimationUtils;
import android.widget.ImageView;

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity {

    ImageView view;

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        setContentView(R.layout.activity_main);
        Toolbar toolbar = (Toolbar) findViewById(R.id.toolbar);
        setSupportActionBar(toolbar);

        view = (ImageView) findViewById(R.id.img);

        FloatingActionButton fab = (FloatingActionButton) findViewById(R.id.fab);
        fab.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
            @Override
            public void onClick(View v) {
                if (view.getVisibility() == View.INVISIBLE)
                    doCircularReveal();
                else
                    doExitReveal();
            }
        });

    }

    private void doCircularReveal() {

        // get the center for the clipping circle
        int centerX = (view.getLeft() + view.getRight()) / 2;
        int centerY = (view.getTop() + view.getBottom()) / 2;

        int startRadius = 0;
        // get the final radius for the clipping circle
        int endRadius = Math.max(view.getWidth(), view.getHeight());

        // create the animator for this view (the start radius is zero)
        Animator anim =
                ViewAnimationUtils.createCircularReveal(view, centerX, centerY, startRadius, endRadius);
        anim.setDuration(1000);
        // make the view invisible when the animation is done
        anim.addListener(new AnimatorListenerAdapter() {
            @Override
            public void onAnimationEnd(Animator animation) {
                super.onAnimationEnd(animation);
            }
        });

        view.setVisibility(View.VISIBLE);
        anim.start();
    }

    void doExitReveal() {

        // get the center for the clipping circle
        int centerX = (view.getLeft() + view.getRight()) / 2;
        int centerY = (view.getTop() + view.getBottom()) / 2;

        // get the initial radius for the clipping circle
        int initialRadius = view.getWidth();

        // create the animation (the final radius is zero)
        Animator anim =
                ViewAnimationUtils.createCircularReveal(view, centerX, centerY, initialRadius, 0);
        anim.setDuration(1000);
        // make the view invisible when the animation is done
        anim.addListener(new AnimatorListenerAdapter() {
            @Override
            public void onAnimationEnd(Animator animation) {
                super.onAnimationEnd(animation);
                view.setVisibility(View.INVISIBLE);
            }
        });

        // start the animation
        anim.start();

    }

}

All Done. Check out the video above to see how it works.

