Understanding Shared Element Transition in Android.

By | December 25, 2016
0 Comment

Hi all,

In Today’s tutorial we will see how we can do a shared element transition between activities in android.

What we will do.

  • We have two activities
  • First activity has a TextView and two images.
  • Second activity with two images.
  • We will animation between corresponding images.

Check out the video below to see what we are going to do

Transitions to corresponding element is done by using the “transitionName” property mentioned in the views.

Lets look at the first activity layout

activity_main.xml

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent"
    android:onClick="onClick"
    android:orientation="vertical"
    android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
    android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
    android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
    android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
    tools:context="demo1.coderzheaven.com.animationdemo1.MainActivity">

    <TextView
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"
        android:padding="10dp"
        android:layout_gravity="center"
        android:id="@+id/tv"
        android:text="Add a new Button with default transition" />

    <LinearLayout
        android:id="@+id/l1"
        android:orientation="vertical"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content">

    </LinearLayout>

    <ImageView
        android:id="@+id/sharedimage1"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"
        android:layout_weight="1"
        android:transitionName="android_shared_1"
        android:src="@drawable/and1" />

    <ImageView
        android:id="@+id/sharedimage2"
        android:layout_weight="1"
        android:src="@drawable/and2"
        android:transitionName="android_shared_2"
        android:scaleType="centerCrop"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

</LinearLayout>

Now layout – activity_second.xml


<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<android.support.design.widget.CoordinatorLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"
    xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent"
    android:fitsSystemWindows="true"
    android:background="@color/colorAccent"
    tools:context="demo1.coderzheaven.com.animationdemo1.SecondActivity">

    <android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="wrap_content"
        android:theme="@style/AppTheme.AppBarOverlay">

        <android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar
            android:id="@+id/toolbar"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="?attr/actionBarSize"
            android:background="?attr/colorPrimary"
            app:popupTheme="@style/AppTheme.PopupOverlay" />

    </android.support.design.widget.AppBarLayout>

    <RelativeLayout
        android:id="@+id/content_second"
        android:layout_width="match_parent"
        android:layout_height="match_parent"
        android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
        android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
        android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
        android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
        android:orientation="vertical">

        <ImageView
            android:id="@+id/sharedimage1"
            android:layout_alignParentTop="true"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="match_parent"
            android:transitionName="android_shared_1"
            android:src="@drawable/and1" />

        <ImageView
            android:id="@+id/sharedimage2"
            android:src="@drawable/and2"
            android:layout_alignParentTop="true"
            android:transitionName="android_shared_2"
            android:layout_width="match_parent"
            android:layout_height="match_parent" />

    </RelativeLayout>

</android.support.design.widget.CoordinatorLayout>

Note that the two imageviews for which we want the transition will have same “android:transitionName” value.

for eg : android:transitionName=”android_shared_1″.

Now the FirstActivity
For all these animations to happen we need to specify transiton item in the XML or in java code for styles.

In XML

<item name="android:windowContentTransitions">true</item>

In Java

getWindow().requestFeature(Window.FEATURE_CONTENT_TRANSITIONS);

MainActivity.java

package demo1.coderzheaven.com.animationdemo1;

import android.animation.LayoutTransition;
import android.app.ActivityOptions;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.Build;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity;
import android.view.View;
import android.view.ViewGroup;
import android.view.Window;
import android.widget.Button;
import android.widget.TextView;

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity implements View.OnClickListener {

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        // You can specify Transitions in the XML as well, check styles.xml
        getWindow().requestFeature(Window.FEATURE_CONTENT_TRANSITIONS);
        setContentView(R.layout.activity_main);

        if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.LOLLIPOP) {
            // Simple Layout animation
            LayoutTransition l = new LayoutTransition();
            l.enableTransitionType(LayoutTransition.CHANGING);
            ((ViewGroup) findViewById(R.id.l1)).setLayoutTransition(l);
        }

        findViewById(R.id.tv).setOnClickListener(this);
        findViewById(R.id.sharedimage1).setOnClickListener(this);
        findViewById(R.id.sharedimage2).setOnClickListener(this);
    }

    private void startNewActivityWithSharedTransition(View sharedImage) {
        Intent intent = new Intent(MainActivity.this, SecondActivity.class);
        if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.LOLLIPOP) {
            //This is where the magic happens.
            // makeSceneTransitionAnimation takes a context, view,
            // a name for the target view.
            ActivityOptions options =
                    ActivityOptions.
                            makeSceneTransitionAnimation(MainActivity.this, sharedImage, sharedImage.getTransitionName());
            intent.putExtra("TransName", sharedImage.getTransitionName());
            startActivity(intent, options.toBundle());
        } else {
            startActivity(intent);
        }
    }

    @Override
    public void onClick(View view) {

        if (view instanceof TextView) {
            if (((ViewGroup) findViewById(R.id.l1)).getChildCount() == 2)
                ((ViewGroup) findViewById(R.id.l1)).removeAllViews();
            ((ViewGroup) findViewById(R.id.l1)).addView(new Button(this));
        } else {
            startNewActivityWithSharedTransition(view);
        }
    }

}

SecondActivity.java

package demo1.coderzheaven.com.animationdemo1;

import android.os.Build;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity;
import android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar;
import android.view.View;
import android.widget.ImageView;

public class SecondActivity extends AppCompatActivity {

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        setContentView(R.layout.activity_second);
        Toolbar toolbar = (Toolbar) findViewById(R.id.toolbar);
        setSupportActionBar(toolbar);

        Bundle b = getIntent().getExtras();
        if (null != b) {
            String transName = getIntent().getExtras().getString("TransName");
            if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.LOLLIPOP) {
                ImageView sharedImg1 = (ImageView) findViewById(R.id.sharedimage1);
                sharedImg1.setVisibility((transName.contentEquals(sharedImg1.getTransitionName()) ? View.VISIBLE : View.GONE));
                ImageView sharedImg2 = (ImageView) findViewById(R.id.sharedimage2);
                sharedImg2.setVisibility((transName.contentEquals(sharedImg2.getTransitionName()) ? View.VISIBLE : View.GONE));
            }
        }
    }

    @Override
    public void onBackPressed() {
        super.onBackPressed();
        supportFinishAfterTransition();
    }
}

Now for reversing the transition you need to call “supportFinishAfterTransition()” instead of “finish” in the closing Activity.

More Similar Posts

Website Pin Facebook Twitter Myspace Friendfeed Technorati del.icio.us Digg Google StumbleUpon Premium Responsive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *